Coronavirus: Governor John Carney closes Delaware schools through May 15

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney ordered all schools to remain closed as coronavirus cases continue to grow.Carney says schools will be closed until at least May 15."On March 13, after significant discussion with superintendents and charter school leaders, I ordered public schools to close through this Friday, March 27," said Governor Carney. "This two-week period was intended to help school leaders and educators plan for what came next.Governor Carney also announced the following:The State of Delaware intends to formally recommend that no school district or charter school extend its school calendar beyond the end of June. Dr. Susan Bunting, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education, will formally make that recommendation to the State Board of Education, upon submission by each district and charter.The State of Delaware has submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education requesting Delaware be exempt from state testing this year to focus our efforts on student instruction.The school closure extension comes a day after the governor ordered a stay-at-home order, along with an order that all non-essential businesses must close. These orders go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.Carney also said all beaches are closed until further notice.On Monday, officials confirmed 68 total coronavirus cases to date.Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.