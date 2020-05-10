Coronavirus

Delaware governor's order suspends annual teacher evaluation

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued an executive order suspending requirements for teachers to receive annual evaluations.

Carney issued the order Sunday due to the suspension of the 2019-20 school year in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order also suspends professional development requirements. And it officially suspends the requirement that school districts provide a minimum of 1,060 hours of instruction during the school year.

Carney said the goal of the changes is to hold teachers and students harmless for the fallout of a shortened school year.

It is the 16th modification Carney has made to his initial March 12 order declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

CASES

Delaware health officials announced three additional deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 224.

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 22 to 103 years old.

There are now a total of 6,447 cases reported in Delaware to date.

