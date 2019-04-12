Delaware health officials issue Hepatitis A warning linked to Buffalo Wild Wings

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Health officials in Delaware are warning residents about a possible exposure of the Hepatitis A virus linked to a Buffalo Wild Wings.The Division of Public Health said employees and patrons of Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 540 W. Main St., Middletown, may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus between March 31 and April 10, 2019.The establishment closed for cleaning and sanitization prior to reopening to the public on April 11.Officials said anyone who consumed food or drinks at this restaurant between March 31 and April 10 should consider contacting their health care provider.Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver and usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.Symptoms may include:- Loss of appetite- Nausea- Tiredness- Fever- Stomach pain- Brown-colored urine and light-colored stools- Yellowing of the skin of eyesSymptoms can appear up to 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.