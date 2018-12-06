HEALTH & FITNESS

Delaware man receives free hip replacement through non-profit

Delaware man receives free hip replacement through non-profit: Video courtesy of Christiana Care.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) --
59-year-old Dennis Black of Elsmere, Delaware was in dire need of a new hip, but couldn't afford to pay for it.

However, Black has one, thanks to the humanitarian Operation Walk USA and the Christiana Care Health System.

For the 7th consecutive year, Christiana Care took part in Operation Walk USA, which provides free knee or hip replacements for people who don't have health insurance, can't qualify for government health coverage and can't afford surgery on their own.

Black received the joint replacement December 4th at Christiana Care's Center for Advanced Joint Replacement at Wilmington Hospital.

The surgery was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Rubano.

Less than 24 hours later, Black was up taking his first steps with the new joint.

Christiana Care is the only Philadelphia-area hospital taking part in Operation Walk USA.

Operation Walk USA is a collaboration between the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and hospitals and health systems across the country.

This year, the group will provide about 30 patients nationwide with free hip and joint replacements.

For more information Operation Walk USA, click here.

For more information on Christiana Care, click here.
