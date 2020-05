Delaware National Guard contact tracing begins

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware National Guard's contact tracing mission is now underway.Only Action News was there as guardsmen made calls to people Thursday, notifying them that they were likely exposed to the coronavirus.The Guard is working directly with the Division of Public Health.In other coronavirus-related news:Beach ActivitiesThe Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that Delawareans can resume activities such as swimming and sunbathing on Delaware State Park beaches for Memorial Day weekend, effective Friday at 5 p.m.At least six-foot distance will be required on beaches among those from different households, and groups of visitors from the same household may be no larger than 10. Masks or face coverings are encouraged to be worn on beaches.-----Grant for TestingDPH announced that it was awarded a $67 million Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say this grant will allow DPH to expand community testing for COVID-19 with more staff support, better testing capabilities, and new technologies.---CasesOn Thursday, Delaware reported 8,386 total positive coronavirus cases and 317 deaths.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus