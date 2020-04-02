Delaware now has nearly 400 COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- There are now nearly 400 cases of coronavirus in Delaware, according to the state's website on Thursday afternoon.As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, there are 393 COVID-19 cases, with the majority being reported in New Castle County. There are now 12 reported deaths in the state.The current executive order also requires new action from businesses that remain open. Under Governor Carney's modified order, businesses must:-Allow no more than 20 percent of stated fire capacity in the store at any given time - and no more than 10 percent during exclusive hours for high-risk populations.-Clearly mark six-foot spacing in check-out lines and other high-traffic areas, including outside.-Discontinue any self-serve foods, or product sampling.-Designate staff to enforce the number of people coming into the store and enforce limits."We will take action to enforce these restrictions if Delawareans, visitors, and businesses don't comply voluntarily," said Carney. "Our goal is to save lives. This is a serious situation and we need everyone to cooperate. Don't go out in public unnecessarily. If you need to go out, stay away from others. Wash your hands and follow basic hygiene guidance. We'll get through this, but it's going to take all of us."SELF-QUARANTINECarney has ordered all out-of-state residents traveling into Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19.The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual's presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware.Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home. Sunday's order does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by the governor's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.