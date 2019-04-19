Delaware blood bank issues urgent appeal for donors

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent appeal for blood and platelet donors.Right now, the blood bank, which serves 19 hospitals, only has 2-days of O-positive and negative on hand.It needs about 350 donors a day to keep up a 7-day supply, but spring vacations and other factors have cut donations.Anyone interested can donate at the blood bank's centers.Appointments aren't necessary