CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent appeal for blood and platelet donors.
Right now, the blood bank, which serves 19 hospitals, only has 2-days of O-positive and negative on hand.
It needs about 350 donors a day to keep up a 7-day supply, but spring vacations and other factors have cut donations.
Anyone interested can donate at the blood bank's centers.
Appointments aren't necessary
Delaware blood bank issues urgent appeal for donors
Only 2- day supply of O-positive and O-negative
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More