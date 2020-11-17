Delaware courts press pause on jury trials as COVID cases rise

Because of the spike in coronavirus cases, courts are transitioning back to phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
Court facilities will remain open, but staffing and building capacity will decrease from 75% to 50%.
Non-jury civil and criminal cases will continue, as will grand jury proceedings.
Courts will reassess the situation in the new year, officials said.
