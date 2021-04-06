COVID-19 vaccine

Delaware expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware has now opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older.

Governor John Carney said beginning Tuesday, April 6, all adults can register for an appointment at community vaccination site or mass vaccination event.

Those eligible can register at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

Pharmacies may also begin vaccinating Delawareans who are 16+ on Tuesday.

However, medical providers - including primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems - will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans aged 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, officials said. Click here to view a list of updated medical conditions.



Officials said though someone may be 16 or over, it may still take a few weeks to make a vaccination appointments based on the size of this group.

Persons 16 and 17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, officials said. They said to check the vaccine being offered at each site closely.

"Today's announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot," Carney said last week. "All three of these vaccines are extremely safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death. I'd urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you're offered. That's how we'll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family."

If you have difficulty accessing a computer or need accommodations because of a disability, contact the DPH Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715 or email Vaccine@delaware.gov. The Call Center may also connect you to the DHSS Aging and Disability Resource Center.

More than 30% of Delaware's population has received at least one shot.

Tuesday's announcement makes all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden's target date of May 1.

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have announced all residents 16+ will be eligible for the vaccine on April 19 in both states.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded throughout the Delaware Valley on Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawaregovernor john carneycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedelaware news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands throughout Delaware Valley
NJ expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+ on April 19
8-year-old boy administered COVID vaccine by mistake
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near location of burning car in missing pregnant woman case
Man killed in Old City, 3 others fatally shot in Philly violent night
Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources
Baylor's 1st national title denies Zags perfection
3 in custody after rash of ATM explosions: Sources
Congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry
NYC transplant starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back
Show More
'American Idol' recap: Monday's performances
Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled
WATCH: 'One Shining Moment' recaps Baylor's run to championship
MLB team fills stands with fans who accept 'calculated risk'
Flyers finally beat Bruins, 3-2 on Sanheim's OT goal
More TOP STORIES News