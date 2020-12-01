Delaware governor expresses concerns over rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Nearly 250 residents are currently in the hospital with coronavirus, and that number is growing.
Hospital leaders have told the governor that they are confident they can manage the surge.
Still, officials are reminding everyone to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to increase in Delaware prisons. The Delaware State News reports that new information released Friday shows there were 70 new cases in three days.
The Department of Correction's latest update shows 291 inmates with COVID-19, with 249 being asymptomatic.
The department says there have been 10 virus-related deaths among inmates who also had serious chronic diseases. One inmate died solely from the virus, the department said.
The state temporarily suspended in-person visitation and work-release programs earlier this month.
As of Tuesday, there were 36,343 positive COVID-19 cases across the State of Delaware, with a total of 777 deaths attributed to the virus to date.
MORE DELAWARE COVID-19 HEADLINES
Hardware store closing
After 37 years in business, a locally-owned hardware store can't survive any longer. New Castle - Do It Best - Hardware Store in Delaware is getting ready to close for good.
Owner Jim Smyth says it's been getting more and more difficult to keep up with big-box stores and online retailers.
Right now, all merchandise is 50% off while supplies last. The store will close by the end of the year.
Delaware issues new restrictions on gatherings, dining, and youth sports; most take effect on Monday
Delaware Governor John Carney announced Tuesday additional restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor dining, and youth sports to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
New COVID-19 testing site to open at Delaware State University in New Castle County
A $5 million COVID-19 testing lab will soon be up and running at Delaware State University's Kirkwood Highway Campus in New Castle County as cases across the country soar.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel
The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday
Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution: United Airlines has started shipping coronavirus shot, source says
United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
*The Associated Press contributed to this report*