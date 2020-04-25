Health & Fitness

Delaware officials announce 12 new deaths in COVID-19 update

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 12 additional fatalities related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 112.

That brings Delaware's total number of positive cases to 3,576 for the state, officials confirm.

Of the individuals who have died, 59 were females and 53 were males ranging from 32 to 103 years of age, officials say.

A total of 52 individuals were from New Castle County, 18 from Kent County and 42 from Sussex County. Seventy-one of the deaths involved residents from long-term care facilities.

DPH says data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. on the previous day.

As it stands, the latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, April 24, include:

New Castle County cases: 1,504
Kent County cases: 579
Sussex County cases: 1,490

Unknown County: 3
Males: 1,613; Females: 1,936; Unknown: 27

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should visit their website or call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1
