HEALTH & FITNESS

Delaware officials report 3 more flu-related deaths

EMBED </>More Videos

3 more flu-related deaths in Delaware. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2019.

DOVER, Del. --
Public health officials are reporting three more flu-related deaths in Delaware, bringing the total for the current flu season to eight.

Officials said Thursday that an 83-year-old man from New Castle County died this week, following the deaths last week of a 41-year-old New Castle County woman and a 74-year-old Sussex County woman.

Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed flu cases totaled 1, 268 as of Jan. 19, with 224 people hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since the start of the flu season. These numbers are similar to the comparable period from last year, when there were 1,289 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza and 297 hospitalizations.

Officials are encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine, wash their hands frequently and try to avoid contact with others if experiencing cold or flu symptoms.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdelaware newshealthcheckfluflu deathDover
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
How extreme cold can affect your health
FaceGym gives the muscles of your face a workout
Help Prevent Heart Disease in Women
Art of Aging: Teaching others to rise above racism
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
Very Cold Again Today, Light Snow For Some
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992
Man accused of faking slip and fall at N.J. business
Ocean City visitors will fill up at the last gas station standing
Show More
Pedestrian struck on I-495, critically injured
High school club sues Pa. district over bible use
Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins' home Warriors debut
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Fire crews battle house blaze in Southwest Philadelphia
More News