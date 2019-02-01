Delaware officials report 3 more flu-related deaths

Public health officials are reporting three more flu-related deaths in Delaware, bringing the total for the current flu season to eight.Officials said Thursday that an 83-year-old man from New Castle County died this week, following the deaths last week of a 41-year-old New Castle County woman and a 74-year-old Sussex County woman.Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed flu cases totaled 1, 268 as of Jan. 19, with 224 people hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since the start of the flu season. These numbers are similar to the comparable period from last year, when there were 1,289 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza and 297 hospitalizations.Officials are encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine, wash their hands frequently and try to avoid contact with others if experiencing cold or flu symptoms.-----