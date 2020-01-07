Health & Fitness

Delaware records first flu deaths of 2019-2020 season

Delaware has passed an unfortunate milestone in this year's flu outbreak.

The state has recorded its first deaths from flu complications.

Both were in Sussex County.

The Division of Public Health says a 68-year-old woman died of complications from influenza A, while a 65-year-old man died of complications from the B-type flu.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

As of Dec. 28, 2019, there have been 1,083 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu in Delaware.

470 of them came between December 22nd and December 28 - the highest increase in a single week since the start of the flu season.

The actual number is likely much higher, since not everyone with flu seeks treatment.

65 people have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since the start of the flu season.

New numbers from Pennsylvania show flu is still at epidemic levels in the state, although the number of new cases dropped slightly.

13 people have died in Pennsylvania, however, none were children.

Cases in our area are largely split between types A & B.
