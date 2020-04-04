Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health confirmed an additional 143 positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 593, including 32 new hospitalizations across the state.

No new fatalities were reported on Saturday.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics include:
  • 593 total laboratory-confirmed cases

  • New Castle County cases: 400

  • Kent County cases: 68

  • Sussex County cases: 125

  • Males: 271; Females: 322


  • Age range: 1 to 97

  • Currently hospitalized: 95; Critically ill: 24

  • Delawareans recovered: 71

  • 5,874 negative cases*


Health officials in Delaware are considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home, officials said.

Troopers in Delaware can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during coronavirus pandemic

In total, 14 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of eight deaths related to long-term care facilities, including seven in New Castle County and one in Sussex County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdoverhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps Americans home
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Murphy: COVID-19 has taken nearly 100 more NJ lives than 9/11
Man, 21, shot multiple times in Frankford
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Show More
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $500K to Temple Hospital
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
More TOP STORIES News