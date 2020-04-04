Coronavirus News: Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

No new fatalities were reported on Saturday.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics include:
- 593 total laboratory-confirmed cases
- New Castle County cases: 400
- Kent County cases: 68
- Sussex County cases: 125
- Males: 271; Females: 322
- Age range: 1 to 97
- Currently hospitalized: 95; Critically ill: 24
- Delawareans recovered: 71
- 5,874 negative cases*
Health officials in Delaware are considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home, officials said.
Troopers in Delaware can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during coronavirus pandemic
In total, 14 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of eight deaths related to long-term care facilities, including seven in New Castle County and one in Sussex County.