Coronavirus News: Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

593 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 400

Kent County cases: 68

Sussex County cases: 125

Males: 271; Females: 322

Age range: 1 to 97

Currently hospitalized: 95; Critically ill: 24

Delawareans recovered: 71

5,874 negative cases*

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health confirmed an additional 143 positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 593, including 32 new hospitalizations across the state.No new fatalities were reported on Saturday.Health officials in Delaware are considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home, officials said.In total, 14 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of eight deaths related to long-term care facilities, including seven in New Castle County and one in Sussex County.