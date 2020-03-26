Delaware reports 2nd coronavirus-related death; cases climb to 143

Burger King from 6: a.m. to 6 p.m. (Take out only)

Z-Mart will be open 24 hours (Take out only)

Starbucks from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Drive thru only)

Public Restrooms (inside Welcome Center open 24 hours)

Fuel purchases available 24 hours

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A second person has died in Delaware from the coronavirus, this time at a long-term care facility.Health officials say an 86-year-old man died at Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. The man had underlying medical conditions.This is the second coronavirus-related death in the state. The death of a 66-year-old man from Sussex County was announced earlier Thursday. He also had underlying health conditions and was critically ill, officials said.There have been 143 total laboratory-confirmed cases in the state since March 11, officials said. This includes 11 additional cases since yesterday.Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 86 are from New Castle County, 17 are from Kent County, and 27 are from Sussex County."Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who died, as well as to all who have been diagnosed with coronavirus disease," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "This is a tragic reminder that this disease can be fatal. We need to make sure that we are protecting vulnerable persons from this disease, particularly older individuals and those with chronic health conditions. This reinforces why it's so important for everyone to stay home - especially those who are ill with any symptoms including fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath and even stomach aches, nausea and diarrhea."STAY AT HOME ORDERA stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus rose.Carney said the stay-at-home order was necessary."Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSESof essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.DART TAKING PRECAUTIONSDelaware Area Regional Transit is taking extra precautions to protect its passengers against the coronavirus.Riders on DART buses will no longer be allowed to sit next to each other.DART is putting an emphasis on social distance by blocking off seats between passengers.They will also be operating on a reduced service statewide until further notice.WELCOME CENTER REOPENSThere's some good news if you are driving along I-95 in Delaware.Effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 6 a.m., the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 in Newark will reopen to the public in a limited capacity.The center had closed operations on Tuesday, March 17, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.The Delaware Department of Transportation says the facility operator, HMS Host, has offered to reopen the welcome center to help the trucking community that is delivering much needed supplies and materials in the fight against the coronavirus.The services that will be available are:PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARYDelaware Governor John Carney said the presidential primary date has been moved to June 2 due to the coronavirus."Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today's order will preserve that right and allow Delawareans to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary on June 2," said Governor Carney.Carney is also suspending residential foreclosures and evictions during the outbreak of coronavirus.The order prevents landlords from evicting residents from their homes during this crisis. Landlords also may not charge late fees or interest during the State of Emergency.The order also prevents lenders from commencing foreclosures during this period. Residential mortgage foreclosures that began prior to Governor Carney's State of Emergency declaration will not move forward until the 31st day following the termination of theGovernor's emergency declaration, at the earliest.All elections for school board members in any Delaware school district scheduled for May 12 are delayed until June 16 under Governor Carney's updated order on Tuesday. The order also states that social distancing due to COVID-19 is a valid reason to vote by absentee ballot.