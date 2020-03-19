Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise to 30 in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The positive cases of COVID-19 has risen to 30 in Delaware.

The state reports Thursday there are 23 positive cases in New Castle County.

Four cases are in Sussex County and three cases are in Kent County

On Wednesday, Delaware Governor John Carney issued a modification to his emergency declaration in an effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Carney announced bowling alleys, movie theaters, fitness centers and health spas are required to close.

This went into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The governor says he realizes this impacts many employees.

"I'm particularly concerned, as they are, about the effect of these closings on the employees who depend on that business for their livelihood, raising their kids and supporting their families," Carney said.

Delaware's coronavirus cases have reached 16.



The governor also said as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, restaurants with a valid on-premise license are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages as part of take-out, delivery or drive-through orders.

However, alcohol sales cannot exceed 40 percent of the total sales.

Also on Wednesday, officials in Delaware announced a total of 26 COVID-19 cases in the state. Twenty of those cases are in New Castle County alone.

There also patients in Kent and Sussex counties. One of the Kent County patients is in critical condition.

Schools in Delaware will be closed for two weeks by order of the governor amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
