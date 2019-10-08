Delaware reports first confirmed flu case this season

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is reporting its first confirmed case of the flu in an 8-year-old in New Castle County. Pennsylvania has also has cases.
Health officials hope this motivates more people to get vaccinated since this is right at the start of the season.
Last week, Alabama was also reporting more cases of the flu there, so we could start to see activity build early this year.
Health officials are getting the word out about this and other health risks, hoping people take action.
Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, rolled up her sleeve Tuesday for a flu shot. It's recommended for most people over six months old..
"Getting the flu vaccine is really the best option to protect yourself from the flu virus and the complications, which can include serious illness, lung illneses, other illnesses, hospitalization and even death," she said.
The CDC also urging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine and Tdap, which protects against pertussis or whooping cough - those can be deadly for babies if exposed.
The majority of mothers-to-be in the U.S. - 65-percent - have not received the vaccines despite the recommendations.
A recent study shows getting a flu shot lower's a pregnant woman's risk of flu complications by an average 40 percent and it lowers the risk for flu complications in their infants by 72 percent.
It takes two weeks for the flu shot to take full effect so it's best to get vaccinated soon.
In Delaware, there's a drive-through flu shot clinic going on at the DelDOT building until 6pm Tuesday.
To find find other vaccine locations in the area, CLICK HERE.
