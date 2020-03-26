Delaware reports first coronavirus-related death; cases climb to 130

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health said Thursday that one person has died from the coronavirus in Sussex County.Officials said the man is 66-years-old and was hospitalized out of state. He had underlying health conditions and was critically ill, officials said.The source of his exposure has not been confirmed.There have been 130 total laboratory-confirmed cases in the state since March 11, officials said. This includes 11 additional cases since yesterday.Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 86 are from New Castle County, 17 are from Kent County, and 27 are from Sussex County."Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who died, as well as to all who have been diagnosed with coronavirus disease," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "This is a tragic reminder that this disease can be fatal. We need to make sure that we are protecting vulnerable persons from this disease, particularly older individuals and those with chronic health conditions. This reinforces why it's so important for everyone to stay home - especially those who are ill with any symptoms including fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath and even stomach aches, nausea and diarrhea."A stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus rose.Carney said the stay-at-home order was necessary."Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.