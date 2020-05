Delaware targets June 1 for phase one of reopening plan

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Governor John Carney has set a target date of June 1 to start phase one of Delaware's reopening.It's the most extensive plan we've seen in our area so far.Restaurants, malls, gyms, hair salons, and more will be allowed to have 30 percent capacity, not including staff.Strict social distancing will be in place.Restaurants can allow customers to dine-in through reservation only and walk-ins will not be permitted at hair salons.Everyone out in public will still be required to wear a mask.Vulnerable Delawareans should continue to shelter in place during phase one, state officials say.As for businesses, the state says employees who have been telecommuting should continue to do so wherever possible, and employers should close common areas where employees are likely to congregate.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus