Delaware to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 250; lifts ban on 14-day quarantine for visitors, short-term rentals

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney announced on Tuesday that he will lift the ban on short-term rental units and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers on June 1, according to a news release.
"We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it's important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware," said Carney. "Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors. Thank you. We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren't complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you're in a public setting. Don't let up."
Phase 1 of Delaware's economic reopening is scheduled to begin on June 1, allowing retail establishments, restaurants and other businesses to open at 30% capacity with social distancing requirements and other public health guidance in place.
Carney also announced that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people - including weddings and outdoor graduation ceremonies - will be permitted beginning on June 1. Cloth face coverings must be worn in accordance with the state of emergency declaration, and individuals must maintain propery social distance, the news release said.
"We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home," said Carney. "While we are slowly reopening our economy, it's critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they've done to get us to this point. Let's continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal."
Officials will release guidance later this week on summer school programs and summer camps, the release said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
New Jersey to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6; pro sports can return
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Delaware to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 250; lifts ban on 14-day quarantine for visitors, short-term rentals
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More