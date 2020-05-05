Coronavirus

Delaware County leaders team up with Red Cross to help during blood shortage

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many people stepped up to donate blood and plasma on Tuesday in Delaware County as local leaders continue to work with The American Red Cross to help reduce the shortage.

"These are really bad times. This is terrible," said Regina White

White was first in line at the community center in Media.

"Really, I hate needles, but they said they needed A negative and I'm A negative, so here I am," White said.

She's stepping up while others in her family are advised to remain inside.

"My daughter just had a baby. She hasn't been out of the house in 8 weeks," White said.

It's a scary situation for White, especially as the need for blood continues to rise across the country.

The Red Cross is still trying to catch up after having to cancel thousands of blood drives due to coronavirus concerns back in March.

Right now medical experts say there's also a huge need for plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19. Their plasma contains antibodies that could help sick patients get better.

Many donors are urging everyone to at least consider donating blood.

"Everybody has time now. They should all be giving blood," White said.

"It's the right thing to do, it's just a small thing," Joan Diprimio said.

Diprimo said she tries to give blood every eight weeks when possible. For her, it's become second nature.

"I give my thanks to all the frontline workers; this is just a small thing that I can do personally," Diprimio said.

There's also a way to sign up early online at redcrossblood.org to shorten your wait time at donation sites.

