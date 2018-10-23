HEALTH & FITNESS

"OUR BOY WAS STOLEN:" Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Without almost any warning a Denver family's life was flipped upside down. Yet in the face of heartbreak and sadness one mom is choosing strength and resolve.

DENVER, Colorado --
Without almost any warning a Denver family's life was flipped upside down. Yet in the face of heartbreak and sadness one mom is choosing strength and resolve, KMGH-TV reports.

The wind blows wherever it wants. You hear it but you can't tell where it comes from or where it's going.

"He was a very loving, funny, sweet kid," said Jill Morin, mother.

Luke Morin was like the wind. Always running around. Always playing with his Hot Wheels cars. Always with his family.

"He would call and say 'Mommy.' And I would say 'Yes?' And he'd say 'I love you,'" Jill said. "And I'd say, 'I love you too,' and he'd do that frequently with all of us."

Early in April, he started not feeling well.

"No significant symptoms appeared," Jill said.

No fever, no major issues. Four days later his parents took him to the ER.

"We got a CT scan that first night, and the CT scan showed there was something, some growth in his brain," said Jill.

It was DIPG - Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma - one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of pediatric cancer.

"And I think my husband jumped in and said, 'Is our son going to die?'" she recalled.

Only 17 days later, he did.

"Luke passed away on April 25, so April 8 to April 25. Our boy was stolen from us," Jill said.

Luke was just 5 years old.

"My husband had the best analogy for it, which was DIPG was the drunk driver that killed our son. I say DIPG messed with the wrong family," she said.


Since then, this mom, this family has made it their mission to change the fact this rare cancer has a zero percent survival rate, the fact that there is no cure, by raising money for research that's being done in Colorado.

"I do not want to see these families go through it. I don't want these kids to go through it," she said.

Their thoughts went to the place they spent so much time with their young son: Central Park in Stapleton, Colo., and a 5k run/walk in his honor in November.

"All of the proceeds from this race will go directly... to fund DIPG research," Jill explained.

Luke is gone way too soon. His impact was undeniable on his family. But the greatest thing he leaves behind through what his family is now doing may be as bright as his smile in his mom's favorite picture.

"Luke's lasting legacy will be improving treatment for these children, if not finding a cure," Jill said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildrencancerchild deathu.s. & worldColorado
HEALTH & FITNESS
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Beating the Odds: OncoType DX
Today's Tip: Weight Loss Surgery
Eating pumpkin may help boost immunity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tips to not get taken on a group lottery prize
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Search continues for missing fisherman in Ocean City
Eagles fans beware of ticket re-seller
Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
AccuWeather: Back to normal Tuesday
Police said shopping mall shooting stemmed from 'Bad Blood'
Girard Ave. water main repairs to take longer
Show More
Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on; still far from US
Newly expanded Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens
Perkiomen Valley SD discusses upgrading facilities
Security guard caught on video knocking man out
1 dead following crash involving police car outside of Pa. mall
More News