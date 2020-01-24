Health & Fitness

Diddy to pediatric cancer patients: 'I'll dance with y'all everyday!'

By Eyewitness News
LARCHMONT, Westchester County -- In the song "Bad Boy for Life," rapper Diddy says, 'We ain't going nowhere" and those words are the inspiration for a group of young cancer patients.

The kids have either beaten cancer or are still battling cancer, and they were on a quest to attract the attention of the rapper and entrepreneur. They succeeded!

After seeing several stories and posts to him from not only the nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM), but celebrities as well, he responded on Instagram.


Diddy said that he was inspired and he was humbled by the fact that the kids and their families found strength in one of his songs.

"I'll dance with y'all everyday! Never stop believing... and remember WE AIN'T GOING NOWHERE!!!!" Diddy said.

To get his attention they put out a video with close to half a million views.


The video is set to his hit song "Bad Boys for Life," which is FAM'S unofficial anthem.

So far, there's no word on if Sean Combs plans to dance with any the children in person, or if he meant he'll do so on his own with the kids in mind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslarchmontwestchester countychildren's healthviral videocancersean combs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pediatric cancer nonprofit aims for Diddy's support with video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan saves mom, kids stranded on Platt Bridge
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion rocked NW Houston
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Driver crashes into Collingdale building, leaves gaping hole
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to NJ
Coronavirus kills 26, sickens 830 as China shuts down more cities
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Fire forces evacuations from Maple Shade apartments
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
More TOP STORIES News