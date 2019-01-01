Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend

Dieticians are offering a word of warning when it comes to 'bulletproof' coffee.
The current diet trend is a blend of butter and coconut oil in your cup of joe.
Supporters say this high-fat coffee is an energy boost.
But dietitians warn you're taking that coffee from 0 calories to almost 500.
Instead, they recommend balancing your java with fresh fruits or oatmeal for a similar energy kick.
healthhealthcheckcoffeefood
