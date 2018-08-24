Doctor in Congo has Ebola symptoms

There's been a setback in the latest battle against Ebola in Congo.
A doctor in one of the most violence-riddled and inaccessible zones has Ebola symptoms, and his wife has a confirmed case.
The location makes it even more difficult to get preventive care to his contacts - aid workers and even priests have been taken hostage by rebels in that area.
63 people have died in this latest outbreak.
