Doctor in Congo has Ebola symptoms

Doctor in Congo has Ebola symptoms - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on August 24, 2018.

There's been a setback in the latest battle against Ebola in Congo.

A doctor in one of the most violence-riddled and inaccessible zones has Ebola symptoms, and his wife has a confirmed case.

The location makes it even more difficult to get preventive care to his contacts - aid workers and even priests have been taken hostage by rebels in that area.

63 people have died in this latest outbreak.

