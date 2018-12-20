Doctor seeing rise in patients with 'selfie wrist'

Call it another effect of our modern technology.A Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon says he's seeing patients now with what he calls "selfie wrist."They complain of pain in the wrist and tingling in the fingers."It's a form of carpal tunnel because what happens again is this hyperflexion of the wrist appears to cause median nerve neuritis, which basically, is the nerve becomes inflamed and angry," said Dr. Levi Harrison.Dr. Harrison says it happens when people constantly turn their wrists inward, to capture a great selfie angle.To relieve the pain, he shows patients how take pictures without bending your wrist too much.And he shows them daily exercises to counter the pressure hyper-flexing puts on the nerve - of course, you could just take fewer selfies too.------