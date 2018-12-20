HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctor seeing rise in patients with 'selfie wrist'

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor seeing rise in patients with 'selfie wrist' - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on December 20, 2018.

By
Call it another effect of our modern technology.

A Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon says he's seeing patients now with what he calls "selfie wrist."

They complain of pain in the wrist and tingling in the fingers.

"It's a form of carpal tunnel because what happens again is this hyperflexion of the wrist appears to cause median nerve neuritis, which basically, is the nerve becomes inflamed and angry," said Dr. Levi Harrison.

Dr. Harrison says it happens when people constantly turn their wrists inward, to capture a great selfie angle.

To relieve the pain, he shows patients how take pictures without bending your wrist too much.

And he shows them daily exercises to counter the pressure hyper-flexing puts on the nerve - of course, you could just take fewer selfies too.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckselfie
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Moss Rehab shows off unique, all-accessible gingerbread hospital
New CDC report says Americans are getting shorter and heavier
Warning signs your older loved ones could be overwhelmed
Art of Aging: Working for the family business
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis to step down in February
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Students raise $2,500 for employee whose son is battling cancer
Lincoln University basketball players arrested after alleged altercation
Man accused of shooting Philly cop rejects plea deal
Manny Machado in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Show More
Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Officials: Missing 8-year-old Camden boy located
Father gives baby to neighbor to save from Camden fire
Phila. man searching for 911 caller who helped save his life
More News