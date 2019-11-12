Health & Fitness

Doctors: Double lung transplant recipient was teen who vaped

By COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press
DETROIT -- A double lung transplant recipient who severely damaged those internal organs by vaping has been identified as a Michigan teenager.

Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit described to reporters Tuesday the procedure that saved the 17-year-old's life and pleaded for the public to understand the dangers of vaping.

The teen was admitted in early September to a Detroit-area hospital with what appeared to be pneumonia. He was eventually taken to Henry Ford Hospital and the transplant was performed Oct. 15.

The double lung transplant is believed to be first performed on a patient due to vaping.

Dr. Hassan Nemeh described the teen's lungs as having an "enormous amount of inflammation and scarring." The doctors did not specify what the teen vaped or how long he vaped.

Health officials declined to release the teen's name. They say he is expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksmokingchildren's healthe cigarettescdcvaping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Horrific child abuse': Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
AccuWeather Alert: Record Cold Late Tuesday Through Wednesday
Closing arguments set to begin in Kratz trial
Photos released of suspects in theft of 'Batman' the cat
A new push to make phone repairs cheaper, more accessible
Show More
Proposal for gas station Wawa on waterfront goes before zoning board
Archbishop Carroll celebrates life of student killed in hiking incident
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Bundle up: Flurries fall in Center City
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
More TOP STORIES News