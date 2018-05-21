HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors' group says 'No' to nasal flu vaccine for kids next fall

Best flu vaccine for kids: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Pediatricians urge nasal mist only as 'last resort.'
CHICAGO, Ill. (WPVI) --
Pediatricians are giving parents the heads-up about next season's flu vaccine.

Even though the nasal mist is back in as an option, doctors are saying the shot is still the best way to go.

This comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics as doctors get ready to place their orders for vaccine.

They say the nasal spray should only be used as a last resort for kids who would otherwise not be vaccinated.

Research has shown the flu shot is more effective against more strains of the virus.

Read the AAP's recommendations here.
