Doctors' group urges FDA to add warning labels to high sugar products

A prominent doctors' group is urging the FDA to develop warning labels on food products about sugar content.The American Medical Association is calling for front-of-package labeling for foods that are high in added sugars.It is also pushing for a limit on the amount of added sugars that claim to have health or nutritional benefits.The doctors' group says this will help consumers make better choices, and avoiding excess sugar will help prevent debilitating chronic conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes and Heart Disease.------