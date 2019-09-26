Health & Fitness

Doctors seeing increase in gaming injuries related to E-sports

Video gaming and E-sports are taking the nation by storm.

Philadelphia is getting a $50 million E-sports arena, the Fusion Arena, and kids everywhere dream of being the next world Fortnite champion.



However, doctors are now picking up more gaming-related injuries, especially on the professional level.

"Overuse injuries of the hand - tendonitis, both of the flexor tendons and the extensor tendons. We look at things like carpal tunnel syndrome. We can also see overuse in the elbow and also in the shoulder," says Dr. Dominic King, an orthopedic specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Amateur gamers are more likely to have neck and back strains, and eye strain.


The injuries vary depending whether the game's on a console, computer, or virtual reality.

Doctors say don't ignore symptoms.

If you feel any soreness, take a break, walk around, and stretch thoroughly and often.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthvideo game
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
DoorDash says data breach affected 4.9 million users
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Show More
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
AccuWeather: Slightly Cooler Friday, Warmth Returns This Weekend
More TOP STORIES News