Doctors seeing rise in heart attacks among younger people

Doctors seeing rise in heart attacks among younger people.

By
Doctors are seeing an alarming trend when it comes to women and heart disease.

You typically don't think people in their 30's or 40's of having heart attacks. But unfortunately, it's happening more often - and to more women.

In the late 1990s, about a quarter of people hospitalized for heart attacks were under age 54. Now, it's nearly a third.

And more have major risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Unfortunately, the rate of younger women having heart attacks is going up faster than men and compared to men, these women aren't getting as much aggressive care - either in diagnostic procedures or with medications.

