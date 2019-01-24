HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors testing pill-free pain treatment for C-sections

Doctors testing pill-free pain treatment for C-sections

A pill-free pain control technique is catching on for Colorado women recovering from Caesarean sections.

It's a pump that drips numbing medication directly to the incision site.

Dr. Julie Gelman in Denver says women used to be sent home with 30 Percocet pills after C-sections. That can set the stage for overuse.

Overdoses are the leading cause of death for new moms in Colorado.

Dr. Gelman says in 1 year, the pain pump is having an impact.

New mom Lauren Beckos says without opioid side effects, she could focus more on bonding with her new baby.

