Does hearing early holiday music make you happy or a humbug? Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on November 19, 2018.

If you're already hearing holiday music, you're not alone. Whether it makes you happy or turns you into a Grinch depends on how your brain associates the holiday season.

If you have great holiday memories, it probably makes you happy. If you have difficult memories, it brings back some painful feelings.

But overall, for many people when it starts too soon, it produces stress and anxiety to get shopping and cooking and planning a perfect holiday.

"If people are prone to that perfectionism, hearing Christmas music too soon can create those associations and ramp up tension before anything is really happening," said Scott Bea, Psy.D at the Cleveland Clinic.

The same goes for holiday decorations going up too soon. They can cause us to stress out about getting everything done in time for the holidays.

You can tune it out to point but after Thanksgiving, it's kind of fair game.

Psychologists say make sure to take care of yourself, schedule in some time to relax and focus on the things you like about the holiday season.

