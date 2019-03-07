healthcheck

Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults

March 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows broken bones from falls while dog walking are on the rise among older adults.

Researchers say the number of injuries jumped by nearly 3,000 in the last ten years, among adults ages 65 and older.

Hip fractures were the most common injuries.

