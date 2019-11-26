Health & Fitness

Don't let joint pain get in the way of doing things you like

Joint pain can take the spring right out of your step and make everyday activities challenging.

But you don't have to suffer.

There are effective non-surgical treatments as well as innovative joint replacement procedures that can improve your quality of life.

Gina Gannon catches up with Main Line Health Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. David Vegari to learn about joint pain, and the services available at Main Line Health that can help you get well ahead - and back to an active life.

