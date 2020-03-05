Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/OMwR6Oj28Q — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin based Tito's Handmade Vodka is warning customers that the spirit is not strong enough to be used for a hand sanitizer.A Tito's customer posted a tweet, "I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn't taste bad either. Cheers to Tito's vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time."Tito's responded to the customer that wasn't a good idea.Tito's said, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information."