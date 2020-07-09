'Potentially 2 million Americans could lose their lives': ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton describes alarming COVID-19 death rate in US

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains why the numbers for the U.S. death rate are alarming.
"Our fatality rate for confirmed COVID-related deaths is hovering just under 5%. That is incredibly high. Worldwide, we're hearing numbers of 0.6% fatality rate. To compare that to seasonal flu - that's 0.1% fatality rate - six times as deadly. If you're talking about numbers like that, you're potentially talking about millions, potentially 2 million Americans who could lose their lives to this," said Dr. Ashton.
The ABC medical correspondent reminds everyone that the virus is still unpredictable and everyone should continue to follow health guidelines.
