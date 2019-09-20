Drexel, Tower Health win bid to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel University and Tower Health have won a bid to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.The closing of Hahnemann University Hospital led to the auction of St. Christopher's after its parent company filed for bankruptcy in June.The $50 million deal still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday.Drexel University and Tower Health will be equal partners in the ownership.The two institutions have a 20-year academic affiliation agreement.