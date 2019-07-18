Drexel University eliminating 40-percent of physicians, clinical staff due to Hahnemann closing: Letter

The letter titled "Changes to Drexel University Physicians," says Hahnemann University Hospital's closure has brought Drexel University Physicians practice plan to a "crisis point."
"Over the past year, the senior leadership at the College of Medicine and the University has worked relentlessly to avoid Hahnemann University Hospital's closure, while at the same time ensuring that the College has a strong future," the letter begins.
Fry says while the long-term goal is to preserve as many clinical faculty and staff jobs as possible, "Drexel is forced to eliminate certain health-care service lines and discontinue the positions of affected physicians and clinical staff."
Drexel has previously announced plans to merge with Tower Health Medical Group.
"Due to the irreversible damage that Hahnemann's closure will cause to our physician practice plan, the merger is now more crucial than ever," the letter reads.
According to the letter, Tower Health would be able to offer employment to 60% of the affected physicians and clinical staff within the DUP, either at their current Drexel Medicine practices or at Tower locations in Reading, Chestnut Hill and the Philadelphia suburbs.
"DUP physicians and clinical staff not offered positions will receive severance and outplacement counseling," the letter reads.
Fry says the reorganization will not impact basic science faculty or professional staff within the College of Medicine.
Last week, Hahnemann University Hospital announced plans to transfer a majority of the residency and fellowship programs to Tower Health.
Tower Health is comprised of Reading Hospital, Brandywine Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital, and Pottstown Hospital.
For the Drexel Medicine patients whose care will be impacted, Fry says they will be contacted by their provider.
"As we work through this extremely difficult transition, we want to stress that we are fully committed to continuing our educational, research and clinical missions as we emerge stronger as a College of Medicine - and as a University," Fry says.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Academic Health System, the parent company of Hahnemann University Hospital, announced a closure plan timeline that would conclude with the hospital closing its doors for good on September 6.
"The decision to close Hahnemann was an extremely difficult, but necessary one, due to continuing, unsustainable financial losses. We have been working hand in hand with the Mayor's Office, Drexel University, and officials from the Philadelphia Health Commissioner's Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure a smooth wind-down of operations," said Ron Dreskin, PAHS Interim System CEO.