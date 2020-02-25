A new study suggests consistently drinking even moderate amounts of dairy milk may be associated with increased risk of breast cancer among women.
Researchers at Loma Linda University Health studied the dairy intake of 53,000 American women and found higher intakes of dairy milk were associated with a greater risk of developing breast cancer.
Consuming as little as a third of a cup of dairy milk was associated with an increased risk of breast cancer by 30%.
For women who drink two to three cups per day, the associated risk rose to more than 70%.
There seems to be no significant difference in comparing full fat to non-fat milk, according to the study.
The results are part of a long-term health study exploring the links between lifestyle, diet and disease.
Current HHS and USDA guidelines recommend three cups of milk per day.
"Evidence from this study suggests that people should view that recommendation with caution," said study author Gary E. Fraser.
Drinking dairy milk associated with increased risk of breast cancer in women: study
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News