Delaware County opening drive-thru mass vaccination site this weekend

MARPLE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After a lot of back and forth with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Delaware County's hard fight has paid off.A large-scale drive-thru community vaccination clinic is set to open this weekend at the Delaware County Community College for as long as needed.The county has gone from famine to feast when it comes to COVID vaccine supply."We're very excited about that. This week we're going to do about 4,500 doses over the weekend with the site, which has a maximum capacity of about 6,000 a day," said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice-chair of Delaware County Council.This week, the county received 21,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 7,000 more doses of Moderna and 2,340 doses of Pfizer. Each week, they'll receive about 20,000 doses.The new site and vaccine supply is great news for many residents like Delores Ranelli's daughter."She said, 'I got good news.' And I said, 'What did you do win the lottery?' She said, ''No, I finally got appointments for us at Delaware County Community College to get the vaccine on Sunday,'" said Ranelli.To date, the county has administered over 50,000 doses of vaccine. It now has a goal of vaccinating 140,000 more people in the next seven weeks.Shots will be administered by appointment only, but they're making it easier for you to sign up for your appointment"Once they go on the website, it's in red if you want to sign up for a vaccine. So you click on there and it gives you the option of signing up for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer," said Dr. Taylor.Learn more ahead of Saturday's opening by clicking,