Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears

Cake mixes recalled over salmonella concerns.

It appears you can't have your cake and eat it, too.

Duncan Hines is recalling certain cake mixes because of salmonella concern.

ConAgra Foods is voluntarily recalling Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow cake mixes.



The FDA said there have been at least five confirmed cases of salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA also reminds consumers not to eat raw cake batter.

Click here for more information on the cake recall.

