Early school start times are bad for children's health, study says

Early school start times are bad for children's health

Research shows early school start times are bad for children's health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with several other health organizations, have all released statements encouraging school districts to make the transition to later start times.

Recent studies have found a link between later school start times and better sleep, improved attendance and better grades.

