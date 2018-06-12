HEALTH & FITNESS

Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers will receive catered meals and have access to TV, internet and a gym during their stay at "Hotel Influenza." (Shutterstock)

Guests are being invited to stay at "hotel influenza" in St. Louis, and they are even being offered payment for their stay. The catch? Visitors must be exposed to the flu.

Researchers from St. Louis University are offering a 10- to 12-day stay to test the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Volunteers will be given either a flu shot or a placebo, and then given a dose of the flu virus through a nasal spray, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Participants will be monitored around the clock in the quarantined hotel where they will receive catered meals. Anybody who comes down with the flu must test negative for the virus for two days before checking out.

The university spent about $350,000 to convert the former Water Tower Inn into the 24 room Salus Center. They hope to welcome guests within the next year.

Volunteers will receive $3,500 for their participation and will have any necessary medical costs covered. Guests will also have access to TV, internet, a gym and views of the Arch during their stay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonscienceresearchhotel
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News