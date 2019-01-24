HEALTH & FITNESS

Ebola found in West African bats for first time

ZURICH, Switzerland (WPVI) --
A team in Liberia has found the ebola virus in a bat for the first time.

That's a major step in understanding how the deadly virus got to humans there.

Doctors had long suspected bats were a carrier -

They're commonplace in West Africa, and even a source of food.

Meantime, the current outbreak in Congo has notched its worst day yet, with 14 new cases.

9 were in a large city just across the border from Rwanda.

Overall, more than 700 have been sickened since August.

More than 400 have died and health officials fear the outbreak is about to spread to Rwanda and Uganda.
