Electromagnetic cap may help Alzheimer's memory loss

According to a small study, a new cap may help Alzheimer's patients retain or even improve their memory.
The cap, called MemorEM, emits electromagnetic waves and is used at home for an hour a day.
The cap's maker just published a study of eight people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showing memory improvement after two months of treatment.
Much larger, longer studies are needed to verify the results.
Transcranial electromagnetic stimulation has been used successfully to treat depression.
