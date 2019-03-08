Health & Fitness

Emotional reunion for family of heart attack victim and good Samaritans

Emotional reunion for family of heart attack victim and good Samaritans. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time, Linda Kane and her family met the FedEx employees whose helped save her husband's life.

Joseph Kane was feeding a parking meter in Center City last month when he dropped in the middle of 16th Street near Walnut because of a massive heart attack. Jasmine Murray, a FedEx employee, immediately rushed to his side.

"He was walking and just fell on his face, and I heard him. He made this noise," said Jasmine Murray. "I was like, 'Why are people walking past this man?'"



"She runs in here and says somebody fell outside," said Derrick Williams," who also works at FedEx.

"Seeing him in that condition, and we had to turn him on his side and let that knot, so he doesnt choke on it because he was face down," he added.

Williams used his basic CPR training from the military until an anonymous cardiologist walking by stepped in until medics arrived.

"It's just wonderful there are people out there like that and we're here because of you guys.... you are our family now..." said Linda

The 64-year-old had a quadruple bypass and this week was transferred out of Hahnemann to a hospital in a Doylestown to start physical therapy.

"We're forever grateful, forever grateful," said Linda.
