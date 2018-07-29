Employees with depression less likely to take off with manager support, study says

A new study shows employees struggling with depression take less time off from work if they receive support and help from their managers.
The London School of Economics and Political Science surveyed thousands of people in 15 countries overseas.
In countries where managers tended to avoid employees with depression, the workers took more days off from work than those in countries where managers were more likely to help.
