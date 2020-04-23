Delaware County EMS chief spreads message of hope after beating COVID-19

UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Standing much stronger and healthier, 47-year-old Chief of Crozer Emergency Medical Services Bruce Egan recognizes the irony of the ordeal he just went through after successfully beating COVID-19."I think that was an eye-opening experience, not just for my department, but for a lot of other emergency services organizations as well," said Egan. "If the chief can get this virus, then there is no doubt in our minds that any front line workers can get it."For 15 days, Egan battled COVID-19. He spent another 10 days after recovering. He said he initially knew something was wrong when his symptoms were much worse than the regular flu.A positive test confirmed Egan had the coronavirus."Aside from the actual physical issues with fever and weakness, the mental aspect of it was....after seven, 10, 12 days, you know, 'why can't I beat this? What am I doing wrong? Why can't I get rid of this fever?'"Egan said he felt scared and alone after isolating himself from the rest of his family.Ten days after testing positive, Egan said he started having trouble breathing and went to the hospital. He said doctors put him on oxygen."I wrote small letters to my wife and kids, I wasn't sure if I was going to make it out of here alive and definitely had a feeling of - I wasn't going to be able to beat this," explained Egan.Egan said his symptoms vanished as quickly as they arrived and he was discharged from the hospital.As Egan reflected on the experience, he said it was terrifying, but praises the medical professionals who helped him through the ordeal. Now he wants to do more to help members of his community during this uncertain time."I want them to know that they're not alone," said Egan. "They can talk to somebody whether that's me as a survivor or other survivors or other healthcare professionals that can help lead them down the same path."