HEALTH & FITNESS

Engaging the core - Today's Fitness Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Hand weight or no hand weight, Shoshana has a tip to engage the core.

Related Topics:
health6abc Fitness TipRothmanhealthToday's Tip
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Survivor turns car into 'Hope Mobile' for October
Tips to cut back from caffeine throughout the day
FDA considers adding sesame to allergy warning list
Flu season begins as several states report new cases
Art of Aging
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress
Tuesday Action News Update
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Trump says he can end birthright citizenship with executive order
UDel football player accused of assaulting elderly driver
Vigil held for 3rd grader who died suddenly at North Phila. school
Show More
Violent night in Philly: 3 dead in separate shootings
Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help
Fmr. Bucks Co. coach arrested in Fla. after no-show at rape trial
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Warmer For Halloween
More News